G2 dominate Excel in the third-bloodiest game in European League history

G2 Esports went into the last day of the 2019 LEC Summer Split with something to play for: They had to win to guarantee first place heading into the playoffs.

But apparently they were going for another mark: the most combined kills in a single game in the history of the region. They would need over 90 in their match with Excel, and the two teams came damn close with 75, good for third place.

With nothing to play for, Excel obliged G2’s recent string of troll picks by having mid laner Son “Mickey” Young-min role swap to jungle with Lee Sin. On the side of G2, the other Mickey, support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle, swapped to a mid lane Gragas.

G2 rounded out their composition with a Quinn top lane and Rasmus “Caps” Winther on Draven in the bot lane. In spite of the stakes they faced heading into the day, G2 kept the off-meta hits coming. Excel faced that Draven with a Renekton-Sejuani bot lane that didn’t do so hot.

Both teams kept fighting and fighting until Baron spawned. With the kill score getting a little out of whack in favor of G2, Excel decided to just go for it YOLO style. It all seemed okay until Mikyx’s Gragas came over the wall.

Mikyx stole the Baron and got a triple kill, but G2 top laner Martin “Wunder” Hansen stole his potential Pentakill. After a few more tower and fountain dives to send the kill count soaring even higher, G2 secured the victory in the third-bloodiest European game.

G2 will get a couple weeks off before they head into the playoffs, but Excel’s season is over. We’ll see when those playoffs start if there’s lingering resentment between Mikyx and Wunder for that scummy Penta steal. And with their Worlds berth already secured, there’s a chance that G2 keeps innovating even in those playoff games.