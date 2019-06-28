G2 complete the Pyke cycle and stomp TSM

You have to feel bad for Isaac “Azael” Cummings Bentley. He was in the middle of thoughtful commentary on the Pyke-vs-Camille top lane matchup when G2 turned the entire draft on its head.

You see, that wasn’t a top lane Pyke with a jungle Olaf. Instead, it was jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski on the watery assassin. The fifth and final G2 player had finally locked Pyke in on the professional stage.

Pyke jungle Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by PiiroM

G2 clearly weren’t perturbed by the fact that they lost earlier in the day to Team Liquid with another troll comp. If anything, they didn’t go far enough with the AP Shyvana and bot lane Zed.

In this game, G2 had a top laner playing a jungle champion, a jungler playing a support and solo laner hybrid, their mid laner on an ADC, and their bot laner on a mid lane mage. The only player on a champion fit for his role was support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle, who was playing Bard—hardly a real champion in the current meta.

With this seemingly random collection of champions, G2 absolutely rolled over TSM. It was like one of those games when a YouTuber takes a troll pick into a lower-elo match to capture some fun gameplay. You can see the thumbnail with those familiar block letters now: “Jungle Pyke does how much damage?”

G2 FB Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by PiiroM

TSM actually survived the first few ganks from Pyke, but then G2 outplayed a gank in the bot lane and picked up a slew of kills. The final kill tally was 18-4 in favor of the smurfing Europeans.

We’re not sure if G2 unlocked some sort of achievement for playing Pyke across all five positions, but they made it look easy against one of North America’s best.