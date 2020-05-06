G2 Caps outplays 2 opponents with Sylas and a sliver of health

G2 Esports Caps’ skills in the mid lane are far from rusty.

The pro player used Sylas to effortlessly outplay two opponents during his Twitch broadcast today. Despite being low on health and mana, Caps escaped with his life and a double kill.

After pushing in the wave, Caps wanted to back off as the opposing Azir teleported in. But the enemy team forced his hand—and it cost them two kills.

Immediately after teleporting in, the Azir engaged onto a seemingly free kill since Caps was low on health and mana. But with some quick thinking, Caps stole Azir’s ultimate using Hijack (R) and used Emperor’s Divide to sling his opponent into the tower. Though the tower did its job in taking out the Emperor of the Sands, the enemy support showed up.

At 15 mana and around 250 health, Rakan saw red. The Charmer’s Grand Entrance failed to knock Caps up, who Flashed away at the last second. Since killing Azir refreshed some of Caps’ mana, the pro was able to finish off the defeated Rakan.

“Wow,” Caps said. “If they want to, like, give me a double kill on the way out then I could take that, as well.”

While Caps swapped roles with Perkz last split, he’s been playing a lot of mid lane during his recent broadcasts.

G2 owner Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez expressed that flexing the two players’ positions on a game-by-game basis is “possible.” This could make it difficult for opposing teams to strategize against G2, making them an even more powerful force.

The 2020 LEC Summer Split is set to begin on Friday, June 12.