Origen’s best still isn’t good enough vs. G2

G2 Esports are the best team in the world—they proved that by rampaging through the 2019 LEC Spring Split and then romping through MSI. There isn’t a team in any region that can match their speed and talent right now.

That makes playing G2 a fearsome proposition for the other LEC teams competing in the Summer Split. Even Origen, the second-best squad in the region, didn’t have enough to keep up in their first match against G2 this split. G2 started fast and were able to win enough fights to extend their winning streak over Origen to seven games.

G2 bot laner Luka “Perkz” Perković set the tone of the game. As a level three Xayah, he teleported onto a ward behind the enemy raptor pit to set up a three-man gank on the opposing jungler. That’s the next-level type of thinking that’s flummoxed all of G2’s opponents this year.

Perkz flank

“Awesome stuff from the side of G2,” color caster Andrew “Vedius” Day said about the idea behind the play.

Origen didn’t go down quietly, however. Their own bot laner, Patrik Jírů, scaled into a beast on Ezreal and kept taking huge risks to make plays for his team. More often than not, he was able to pull them off.

Xing Li on Twitter The stones on Patrik to do this into Morg. https://t.co/1AVa5TbPSC

After the match, Perkz was complimentary of Origen’s performance.

“I think Origen is the only team that can match us,” Perkz said in his post-match MVP interview. “Their top and mid are probably second-best in the league. That’s what makes them the hardest opponents for us, they have the champion pool and game to match us.”

But at the end of the day, nobody was able to keep up with Perkz himself. G2 kept funneling farm and resources onto their ADC. The one nit you could pick about Perkz since he switched from mid to bot lane this year is that he can be uneven on conventional, crit-based ADCs. That wasn’t a problem in this game when he reached level 18 two levels faster than anyone else in the game.

The scary thing, though, is that Perkz thinks G2 are playing even better than they did in the Spring Split or at MSI.

“We are playing way better than last split,” he said. “We are not trolling, we are more structured and disciplined.”

A G2 team that continues to improve is a terrifying proposition for both the LEC and the rest of the world.