FunPlus Phoenix clean sweep Rogue Warriors in third week of 2021 LPL Spring Split

FunPlus Phoenix clean swept Rogue Warriors during their clash today in the third week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

Lwx was the most decisive factor throughout the series, being a reliable carry on Kai’Sa alongside Aphelios, securing both MVP votes and a pentakill. His positioning and awareness was superb and far above the opponent’s ADC.

This League of Legends series began with RW picking up Akali and Alistar in the draft phase, while FPX picked off another power pick in Taliyah. RW used Alistar really well early on, securing three kills by the 10th-minute mark. After FPX stopped the bleeding and played safer, they were able to pick up kills in small skirmishes and turn them intro neutral objectives.

With a six thousand gold and three drake lead, FPX turned towards the Baron while RW tried to stop them in their tracks. It proved to be a huge mistake by the RW squad since they were behind on items and were outmaneuvered by the 2019 League world champions. After a clean teamfight by the FPX squad in which they aced the opponents, they picked up the Baron and finished the game in 25 minutes.

In the second game, RW took away the Kai’sa pick which proved to be too reliable for Lwx and FPX responded with an Aphelios pick instead. The early game revolved around the mid lane this time with Doinb farming efficiently on Ryze and providing support to his side lanes.

The game became a bloodbath toward the mid stages of the game with both teams exchanging kills on all lanes. By the 14th-minute mark there were 21 kills across the board. FPX maintained a lead throughout these skirmishes and increased their gold lead. This lead came into play during a fight near the middle lane, during which Lwx’s superior mechanics helped his team win a teamfight and secure himself his first pentakill of the split.

Following the teamfight win, FPX used the gold lead to acquire additional items and secure the Baron. With the buff in play, they pushed RW into their base and finished the game in 22 minutes.

FPX climbed to fifth place with this win in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They have a difficult match-up on Saturday, Jan. 23 against 2020 League worlds finalists Suning. Tune in at 5am CT to see who will emerge victorious.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.