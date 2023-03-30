FTX founder famous for mid-meeting LoL games could be banned from playing

His chances of getting out of Bronze are surely doomed.

The founder of an infamous cryptocurrency exchange that filed for bankruptcy last year could be prohibited from playing League of Legends.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, is currently “confined to his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California,” according to Reuters. But his lawyers are trying to reach an agreement with New York prosecutors, according to a Business Insider report on March 29. If the deal comes to fruition, he will be forbidden from playing any video games that “permit chat or voice communication.”

Under the proposed conditions, Bankman-Fried will also be prohibited from using any mobile devices with access to the internet, while having a limited selection of websites he can access from his computer. These websites include Zoom, YouTube, Wikipedia, Spotify, and Netflix.

Bankman-Fried is a huge League of Legends fan. While running FTX, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, he was known for playing League during meetings. Managing himself on Summoner’s Rift while also speaking to investors didn’t stop him from reportedly securing over $200 million in funding, which was lost shortly after.

Bankman-Fried reportedly played over 1,000 League matches (leading up to November 2022) and only reached Bronze. If the conditions proposed by his lawyers are accepted, he won’t be able to continue climbing the ranks.

The FTX founder is currently awaiting trial, which is scheduled for Oct. 2 this year.