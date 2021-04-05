FPX’s Doinb earns brilliant pentakill with Viktor in 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs

Whether it’s in the LPL regular season, the playoffs, or even at an international event, Chinese League of Legends teams are known for living or dying by the teamfight.

Today, in the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs, it was FPX’s turn to bring the heat—and they didn’t disappoint. Led by their in-game leader Doinb, FPX took down JDG 3-1. And FPX’s 24-year-old mid laner also scored the second pentakill of his LPL career during this series.

In the fourth game of this playoff showdown against JDG, FPX were ahead 2-1 and trying to close things out before their opponents got any ideas of pulling off a reverse sweep. Doinb elected to play an old comfort champion in Viktor to help get the job done.

Doinb has a 65-percent win rate on Viktor across his career, according to League statistics site gol.gg. What makes this even more impressive is that it’s also his second most-played champion.

The pentakill play started with FPX taking Baron, but they decided to peel away from that objective after their jungler Tian found a flank behind the enemy team. Hecarim found a crucial path into the backline for a four-man fear, which then allowed FPX’s Gnar to chain CC those players into the wall with his ultimate.

With that distraction, Doinb started doing what Viktor does best: poking away at the enemy team. Placing his Chaos Storm (R) under the feet of the CC’d enemies and throwing out Qs off cooldown, he landed the final hits on the opposing team’s carries before chasing down the rest of the squad for the pentakill.

With this play, Doinb helped his team move on to the next round of the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs. They’ll face the in-form Royal Never Give Up for a spot in the semifinals this Wednesday, April 7 at 4am CT.

