FPX to sub in GimGoon for next LPL match against OMG

FunPlus Phoenix is making a change to its League of Legends roster after some recent lackluster results.

FPX is subbing in top laner GimGoon for Khan in their next match against Oh My God, according to Korizon Esports. GimGoon hasn’t made an appearance since FPX’s loss to JDG in the 2020 LPL Spring Split playoffs.

FPX fielded GimGoon in the top lane last split to great success. But the team changed its approach in the Mid-Season Cup and LPL Summer Split.

The world champs decided to start Khan this split, who seemed to have built up the synergy needed to perform well alongside his new teammates after leaving T1 in the offseason. While FPX aren’t playing as well so far in the Summer Split, Khan hasn’t been at the center of all the team’s losses.

All of the players on FPX seem to be out of sync and in a slump. While GimGoon might not be their saving grace, it’s worth a try. FPX are in 10th place in the LPL Summer Split standings right now at 5-6. If they don’t change something soon, they might miss the LPL playoffs for the first time since the 2018 Spring Split.

You can tune into the official Riot Games broadcast tomorrow at 4am CT to see if FPX can turn things around with GimGoon.