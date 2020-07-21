FPX sweep OMG in GimGoon’s return to starting roster

FunPlus Phoenix took down Oh My God 2-0 today in top laner GimGoon’s triumphant return to the LPL.

GimGoon was a huge factor in both of FPX’s wins. It initially looked like the first game was going in OMG’s favor, though. Their aggressive plays were rewarded with a couple of towers, dragons, and Rift Heralds.

FPX @FPX_Esports breaks a 4-G losing streak with style, pouncing OMG @OMGe_Sports with a 2⃣:0⃣sweep, and a whopping 14-1 kill advantage in the closer! #LPL pic.twitter.com/o1rJqLvvw7 — LPL (@lplenglish) July 21, 2020

FPX didn’t falter under the pressure, however, and made plays around the other side of the map. While they weren’t always successful, the defending League of Legends world champs managed to win a crucial teamfight in the mid game thanks to superior mechanics and positioning.

After this win, FPX were back on track to take the game. OMG couldn’t stop the world champions and FPX cleanly closed it out. GimGoon, playing Gangplank, went 3/5/10 in this game.

In the second game, FPX were much more methodical. They played safely in every lane and didn’t commit to as many aggressive plays as they’re used to.

After securing small leads via neutral objectives and tower plates, FPX decided to force a teamfight, which they won. FPX snowballed off of this fight and became too much for OMG to handle.

After securing three dragons, the game was set to end in favor of FPX since they were one drake away from the Dragon Soul. OMG knew they had no chance if FPX took the Dragon Soul, so they forced a teamfight. But all of OMG’s players died in that attempt, ultimately leading to them losing the game and series. FPX mid laner Doinb produced a 6/0/8 scoreline on Galio, while GimGoon went 1/1/8 on Renekton.

With this win, FPX have climbed to eighth place in the 2020 LPL Summer Split standings with a 6-6 record.

Although GimGoon played in the top lane for FPX in the spring, the world champs were using former T1 top laner Khan in the first half of the Summer Split. This was GimGoon’s first appearance since FPX’s loss to JDG in the 2020 LPL Spring Split playoffs.

You can watch FPX’s next match against EDward Gaming on Saturday, July 25 at 7am CT.