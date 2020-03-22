FPX secure decisive win against RNG to close out LPL week 3

FunPlus Phoenix dominated Royal Never Give Up today in a convincing 2-0. With this victory, the Chinese League of Legends team has now cemented their top-three position in the 2020 LPL Spring Split.

Mid laner Doinb picked up the first game’s MVP award after a perfect Aatrox game against RNG’s Sylas, ending the game with six kills, no deaths, and five assists. Kim “GimGoon” Han-saem stepped up in the second game after being given Aatrox and picked up the second MVP award.

The first game began with a bloodbath in FPX’s jungle. RNG’s Trundle decided to invade wolves but was swiftly caught by FPX’s jungler who called for back-up from his mid and bottom laners. RNG followed shortly as well with an early teamfight unleashing near the blue buff. Even though RNG managed to kill FPX’s ADC, they lost three members for that single kill, which allowed FPX to snowball their lead for the remainder of the game and close it out cleanly.

The second game was much more even compared to the first game and there were signs that it would go to three games, but RNG forced a play around the Baron and paid for it with the game.

FPX began the Spring Split with two losses to Invictus Gaming and eStar, the first and second team in the standings, respectively. They’ve improved drastically afterward and are currently on a five-game winning streak, tied for third in the LPL Spring Split standings.

They have two easy match-ups in OMG and BLG next week, which should allow them to continue their winning streak and potentially contest the second or even first place in the standings. Watch them play next week on the official LPL broadcast channel.