FPX builds 2022 League roster around Lwx

FunPlus Phoenix finalized its League of Legends roster today, building a lineup around Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang after a disappointing group stage exit at Worlds 2021.

The Chinese LPL team has kept only Lwx from its original roster. The new additions are top laner Ping “xiaolaohu” Xiao-Hu, jungler Yang “Beichuan” Ling, mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, AD carry Luo “jiang” Bai-Jiang, support Fu “Hang” Ming-Hang, and another support Dang “Lele” Bo-Lin.

[FPX LoL Division Initial Form for 2022 Season]



TOP: xiaolaohu

JUG: Beichuan

MID: Gori

ADC: Lwx

ADC: jiang

SUP: Hang

SUP: Lele



Keep faith and passion to make infinite possibilities!

Fly Phoenix, Fly!🔥#FPX #FPXLOL pic.twitter.com/Xbv4vERo9M — FPX (@FPX_Esports) December 18, 2021

The 2019 world champions had an excellent run this year when they came second in the LPL Spring and Spring and Summer Splits. Their Worlds 2021 campaign wasn’t as favorable, though. They were eliminated in the group stage despite being the favorites to take the tournament.

All former FPX players, excluding Nuguri and Lwx, have found new homes. The LPL team promoted players xiaolaohu, Beichuan, and jiang from its academy team, FunPlus Phoenix Blaze, and brought them to the main stage.

Gori has to be the biggest name on paper for FPX. He’s returning to the LPL, this time after leaving the LCK’s Nongshim RedForce. Before joining Nongshim Redforce, Gori earned his reputation after playing for SK Telecom T1, EDward Gaming, and others.

FunPlus Phoenix has a history of bringing players from the academy to the main roster, but the young team have big shoes to fill if they want to replicate the success of FPX’s 2019 campaign.

The LPL Spring Split 2022 starts in January 2022.

