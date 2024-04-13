Fox on fire: Ahri is in LoL’s five best-performing mid-jungle combinations in Patch 14.7

Ahri has always been one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends, but in Patch 14.7, she has become one of the best partners for the five winningest duos in ranked solo queue.

The Nine-Tailed Fox is currently part of the top-five mid-jungle duo combinations among Platinum ranked players and above, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. Boasting a solo win rate of over 51 percent, she leads all duos alongside a plethora of power junglers, including Volibear, Bel’Veth, Kha’Zix, Xin Zhao, and Briar with win rates above 53 percent or higher through the new update.

A truly deadly combination. Image via Riot Games

Ahri and Briar are currently the best mid-jungle duo in the game at Platinum rank and above, with a whopping 54.3 percent win rate together through just under 12 thousand matches globally. Kha’Zix has more matches with Ahri under his belt but is only third in win rate in comparison. This does show just how flexible Ahri can be alongside other types of champions.

For example, Ahri can start off a gank by dashing in and hitting an enemy mid laner with a quick Charm, allowing a jungler like Briar and Kha’Zix to follow up with massive amounts of damage for an easy burst kill.

However, she can also set up a crowd control chain with champions like Xin Zhao, Bel’Veth, Jarvan IV, and Volibear, who can follow her Charm with their own abilities to lock down their target with ease. She is also a great choice for any players who wish to push out their lanes and force their opponent to farm under tower while they roam around for a possible gank.

Ahri has plenty of mobility, a great amount of damage, and decent wave clear that can be used to fill a plethora of different team compositions. Whether a team needs a mobile burst champion that can zip around a teamfight or a wave-clearing machine that can start one off with a well-placed Charm, she can fit alongside a myriad of picks in today’s meta, especially after changes at the start of this past March in Patch 14.4.

