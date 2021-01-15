Former Moscow Five support Edward retires from League of Legends professional play

Edward “Edward” Abgaryan has announced his retirement from competitive League of Legends today on his social media.

The 26-year old support was part of the legendary Moscow Five roster, which was one of the most innovative teams during the early development of League esports. The team’s tactics and strange builds shaped up the professional League scene with multiple teams following suite shortly after.

“My career began in 2011, when I was only 17 years old and I devoted most of my adult life to competing in League of Legends,” said Edward. “[…]I won, I lost, I cried with happiness, I cried with sadness, but it was wonderful, I will always remember these years with a smile!”

Edward made a name for himself in 2011 as the support GoSu Pepper for Moscow Five during the season 2 of League. During their first international event at the IEM Season VI – Global Challenge Kiev, the Russian team went undefeated, sweeping all opponents until the finals, where they dropped a game against TSM before winning the tournament.

Following this win, Moscow Five kept participating in various tourneys, sweeping opponents from different regions with their innovative gameplay, which consisted of aggressive jungle pathing alongside a roaming support playstyle. Once qualified for the 2012 League of Legends World Championship, Moscow Five was seen as the favorites to win it all. They showed off an amazing performance during their quarterfinal match, sweeping Invictus Gaming in a clean 2-0. In the next match, they faced Taipei Assassins, but were unable to take them down, losing the series with a 1-2 score.

Towards the end of the year, the team was left without funding after the CEO was arrested. The legendary roster was quickly picked up by a newly-formed team Gambit Gaming, who went to play in the 2013 EU LCS Spring Split. The team had a great showing, which allowed them to qualify for the World Championship, but were knocked out during the quarterfinals.

Edward departed the EU LCS in 2016 to play for various CIS teams until 2020. He qualified for the following three World Championships, but never made it past the play-in or group stage. During his four-year stay over in CIS, he came back for a small period as an Assistant Coach for the LEC team Rogue, but left the team after one split to go back to CIS. He played his last professional split in the PG Nationals 2020 for Mkers, Italy’s national league.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.