Former LEC champion reportedly joining Heretics’ main roster for 2023 Summer Split

Team Heretics is reportedly looking to shake up its LEC roster ahead of the 2023 Summer Split by adding a former champion to the team.

Heretics’ academy ADC, Flakked, will be joining the team’s main roster for the 2023 LEC Summer Split, according to Blix.GG’s Marián “Eros” Stoica on May 7. The Spaniard is set to replace Jackseptra, who will be returning to the academy.

If this move comes to fruition, Flakked will be returning to play alongside Jankos, with whom he won the 2022 LEC Spring Split. Flakked attended the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds 2022 with G2, but the team failed to surpass expectations against their Eastern rivals.

So far, Heretics’ season has been underwhelming, with the European team making it to the Group Stage in the Winter Split but failing to do so in the Spring, where they placed ninth. With such poor results in the first two splits of the year, it’s no surprise they’re looking to revamp their roster before the 2023 LEC Summer Split.

In the 2023 LEC Spring Season, Jackspektra recorded a 4.4 KDA, the fifth-highest in the AD carry role, according to a League of Legends stat site Oracle’s Elixir.

It still remains to be seen if Flakked will be promoted to the main team or not, and if it’s going to be the only change in Heretics’ lineup heading into the Summer Split.