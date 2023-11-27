Former C9, Liquid star Summit reportedly reaches agreement to join minor region LoL team

The former LCS MVP is reportedly heading to his third different region in as many years.

One-time LCS MVP Summit has reportedly found a new home for the 2024 League of Legends season.

The seven-year veteran will reportedly pack his things and head south for the winter as he’s joined Movistar R7 in the LLA, according to a report from Brieuc Seeger of Sheep Esports.

Summmit’s one-year stint with Liquid is reportedly coming to an end as he makes his way to yet another region. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Movistar R7 had a dominant year in Latin America in 2023, winning both the Spring and Summer Splits and qualifying as the region’s lone representative for the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship. But the team failed to get past the play-in stage at either of those events.

This past season, Summit played for Team Liquid and helped the team secure the third overall seed in the LCS, earning them a trip to Worlds. He’ll be reportedly replacing another Korea-imported top laner on R7 in Bong, who, like Summit, has also played for three different regions across three seasons.

With his potential move to the LLA, Summit will be joining his fourth different professional league. Apart from the LCS, where he played on Cloud9 and Liquid, he also spent a split with FunPlus Phoenix in the LPL, as well as multiple years at the start of his career with Afreeca Freecs and Liiv SANDBOX in the LCK.

Summit’s move out of North America couldn’t be coming at a more convenient time, either. The superstar came under fire from the League community at large last week when he posted a series of inflammatory comments on social media that took shots at former Liquid teammates. The most notorious of those remarks was directed at Liquid mid laner APA, whom Summit called a “Ziggs one-trick,” and blamed him for Liquid’s overall struggles at the back end of the season and at Worlds.

Summit will have the chance to reinvent himself once again in the LLA, where he’ll be joining one of the winningest organizations in that region’s history. Should Movistar R7 continue to be a dominant force in the LLA with Summit in the lineup, it’s possible he could get a rematch with one of his former LCS employers on the international stage next season.