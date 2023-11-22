Former LCS MVP Summit faces fan backlash after flaming ‘Ziggs one trick’ teammate

The 2023 World Championship might have featured one of the best redemption arcs in the esports’ history, but many different players can’t help but look at this past event as a disappointment.

For example, former LCS MVP and Team Liquid top laner Summit was rather vocal about his team’s recent failure at Worlds, even placing blame on a fellow teammate for their misfortunes. The 24-year-old said in a Twitter thread that “there was nothing he could do with a Ziggs one-trick,” referencing his rookie mid laner APA as the player in question.

I tweeted without thinking

I'm also gnar one trick sry — 우태 Summit (@Summit_lol) November 22, 2023

Summit was quick to delete the tweet and apologize for the post, stating that he “tweeted without thinking,” and jokingly referred to himself as a Gnar one-trick. The damage had been done within the community, with APA even responding to him with a curt “lol” and a thumbs-up emoji.

The mid laner also posted a few memes on his own Twitter, with one saying, “You don’t have any enemies.” This, however, isn’t the first time that a Team Liquid player has pointed out APA as a possible weak point during the tournament.

For example, star jungler Pyosik told Korizon’s Ashley Kang that the reason why he wasn’t drafted a carry champion in their third and final game vs. GAM Esports was because they were forced to choose a mid lane champion in the first round of picks due to APA’s smaller champion pool. As a result, he was placed on Sejuani duty, and wasn’t able to carry the team.

In response to Summit, however, supporters were quick to defend APA on social media, with some fans saying that it was hypocritical for Summit to criticize his teammates for smaller champion pools when he is known for playing Gnar and Jayce frequently on stage.

They also pointed out that Liquid’s mid laner was going from playing in the collegiate scene to facing off against Faker in the span of just over a year. This difference in competition is a massive jump for any player who hasn’t even gotten that much LCS experience under his belt, and would be a tough ask for almost anyone in APA’s situation.

Ultimately, all of these players might not even be teammates next year, since Summit and Pyosik’s contracts have expired. They are now free agents, ready to find the next team to call home for the new year.