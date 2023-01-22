Fnatic, Rekkles problems deepen after G2 hand their LEC arch-rivals lopsided loss

After a shellacking at the hands of G2 Esports, superstar LEC marksman Rekkles has yet to record a victory with Fnatic during the 2023 Winter Split. The team has one more chance to land in the winner’s circle tomorrow when they face off against MAD Lions.

From the opening minutes of the match, G2 focused their efforts toward the bottom lane, giving a ton of support and resources to their new AD carry Hans sama. In the first five minutes, rookie jungler Yike pulled off a perfectly timed gank to net his marksman two early kills, which was enough to snowball the game to victory.

Rekkles has struggled to impact his first two games with Fnatic, with only four kills and three assists on top of his six deaths. He has the second-lowest kill participation and the lowest average gold difference at 15 minutes of any player in the LEC, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

His early games have been abysmal, and he has dealt the lowest amount of damage among other LEC marksmen. Altogether, it’s been a disappointing start to Rekkles’ return to the league, but with so much talent on this roster, it should be a matter of time before they figure out the playstyle that matches their individual talent.

Too clean 😌 pic.twitter.com/g2e4Dsw08I — G2 League of Legends (@G2League) January 22, 2023

In the meantime, however, it’s clear Fnatic is struggling to find the same amount of synergy and cohesion they had back in 2022. Rekkles is also playing with Rhuckz, who is making his debut as an LEC starter this year. The team needs to find a foothold to survive before the season begins to slip out of their grasp.

The last time Fnatic started a season without a win in the first week was back in 2019, when the league didn’t hold three-day weeks. Back then, Fnatic lost to SK Gaming and Origen with players like Bwipo, Broxah, Nemesis, Rekkles, and Hylissang.