Fnatic mid laner Nisqy says it’s ‘highly likely’ he won’t be playing competitively next split

The talented mid laner might be taking a step back from the stage in 2022.

Fnatic’s League of Legends year came to a tumultuous end at the 2021 World Championship. And now, it looks like the org might be undergoing some changes.

The team’s starting mid laner Nisqy told his stream viewers today that it’s “highly likely that [he] won’t be playing competitively” during the upcoming Spring Split.

Nisqy joined Fnatic at the start of this past year after a two-year stint in North America with Cloud9. Although he captured an LCS championship during the 2020 Spring Split, Nisqy and his team ultimately failed to qualify for Worlds following a massive collapse in the summer.

His first season with Fnatic was far from perfect as well. The 23-year-old and the rest of his teammates only managed to climb to a fifth-place finish in the 2021 LEC Spring Split, dropping out of the playoffs after a 3-0 series loss at the hands of Schalke 04. It wasn’t the debut he was looking for, but after some major midseason roster changes, the boys in orange finally started to make some strides toward success.

A new-look roster with rookie top laner Adam and a role-swapped Bwipo brought diversity to Fnatic’s playstyle, giving them more tools to succeed with even more aggression in the early stages of their games. As a result, they were finally able to exorcise their demons, take down G2 Esports in the 2021 Summer Split playoffs, and qualify for Worlds.

But Worlds was a tough tournament for both Fnatic’s players and their fans. An urgent family emergency forced starting AD carry Upset to return home, while other circumstances caused the event to be one of the worst in the organization’s history. They even released a behind-the-scenes video showing how the team was struggling on and off Summoner’s Rift.

Still, Nisqy was one of the best mid laners in Europe this past year. His services as an intelligent, team-first mid laner could benefit multiple teams.

