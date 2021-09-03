Fnatic enters partnership with Team Queso in Superliga

This comes a day after Ibai and Piqué acquired a spot in the league.

The Superliga is going to be more stacked than ever heading into the 2022 season. Fnatic has acquired a spot in the league by entering a partnership with Team Queso, the organization announced today.

This comes a day after Spanish League of Legends caster and streamer Ibai and soccer pro Gerard Piqué announced that they acquired Astralis Stormbringer’s spot in the Superliga.

Team Queso entered the Superliga in 2019 when it replaced MAD Lions, who joined the LEC through the Splyce rebranding. Although Team Queso have remained in the league since then, they’ve earned mitigated results by ending every season in the middle of the standings. This partnership with Fnatic could enable the team to go to the next level and make a splash in the 2022 Superliga season.

Fnatic is the third LEC organization to enter the Superliga after MAD Lions and G2 Esports. This squad likely won’t be Fnatic’s official academy team, however, since it already owns one in the Northern League Championship called Fnatic Rising. The team is competing in the 2021 EU Masters Summer’s group stage.

Things could change for this team during the offseason, however, if Fnatic decides to move its official academy team to the Superliga. It’s unclear if Team Queso will be renamed in the 2022 season or if there will be any changes on the side of Fnatic Rising in the future.

