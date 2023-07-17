Fnatic drops LoL player after he accidentally reveals very offensive smurf name

Fnatic released academy League of Legends player Jona “Reptile” Fritz on July 16 after he accidentally revealed his offensive smurf account name to his viewers on stream.

Reptile was dropped from Fnatic TQ after the organization released a statement saying the player doesn’t “represent values of Team Queso and Fnatic.”

On his July 16 stream, Reptile logged into his smurf account named “HILTER199.” He claimed his friend borrowed the account and changed the name to this.

Reptile quickly addressed the situation after being released from Fnatic. He explained he made “a big mistake sharing the account with a friend.” On top of that, the AD carry said the name change happened half a year ago without his knowledge. “I was fully unaware of the account being names like this,” the player wrote. He, however, took full responsibility for sharing the account.

While the player is taking responsibility, he hopes his explanation will clear the situation and he will be forgiven. Reptile added a screenshot of the account’s name change history, which shows it had been switched in February this year.

It remains to be seen if Reptile will be reinstated to the League team in the future.

