LCS viewership lags behind 3 counterparts for second regular season in a row

Only one week remains until the 2023 LCS Summer Split reaches the end of the regular season, but the league’s viewership has continued to follow a disappointing trend that has cropped up over the last few seasons.

The LCS is currently lagging behind three other leagues n terms of average concurrent viewership, holding an average of just under 69 thousand viewers per game day per Esports Charts.

The LEC currently has an average viewer count of around 169 thousand people per game day, while the LCK has a comparable 165 thousand average viewers. Brazil’s CBLOL has also beaten out North America with an impressive 73 thousand concurrent average viewers, showing just how much support the region has garnered from its local fans and its rising status among the global community.

Related: 2023 LCS Summer Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

In terms of peak viewership, the LCS is doing even worse. The league has only hit a peak of 109 thousand viewers this past season and has a lower peak than the CBLOL, LCK, LEC, LPL, and LFL. Over the last few seasons, the league hasn’t even come close to its previous highs in terms of viewership, even though teams are just as competitive, with multiple new stars and teams rising to new heights in 2023.

There have also been some major changes to the league this season, including the switch to weekday game days instead of the usual weekend time slot. Although the change hasn’t been drastic, some fans can’t tune into every game since they don’t have enough time because of work, school, and other responsibilities.

Ultimately, the LCS has continued to bleed viewership, and even though these numbers should rise significantly during the playoffs, this trend should be something that the league must be taking steps to resolve for its longevity.

About the author