FlyQuest welcomes Revenge as its new Academy top laner

After revealing his plan to enter the pro League of Legends scene two weeks ago, Moe “Revenge” Kaddoura has already found a team to call home—FlyQuest has announced that he will be joining its NA Academy squad as the roster’s starting top laner.

He will be replacing Alvin “Engo” Ngo, who has been the top laner for FlyQuest Academy since 2017. Engo has been moved to a reserve role on the team and is allowed to pursue other opportunities with another teams.

FlyQuest on Twitter ROSTER UPDATE: Please join us in welcoming @Revengeleague to our team as our new Academy Top Laner 💪

A few years ago, Revenge actually had multiple offers to join the LCS as a top laner, but turned them all down in order to apply for college and pursue a career in medicine. Revenge said, however, that “his passion for League has grown even more over these past few years.” As a result, he came back to find a new start in a thriving esports scene.

Revenge joins Danish jungler Magnus “Maxi” Kristensen, AD carry Park “Erry” Sang-joon, mid laner Lee “Strompest” Seung-min, and Juan “JayJ” Guibert on FlyQuest’s Academy lineup.

It is also interesting to see another well-known Riven player join FlyQuest—the LCS team’s starting top laner Omran “V1per” Shoura was another Riven main who was able to make the main lineup after playing for Team Liquid Academy. We will see him and FlyQuest in action this week during week six of the 2019 Summer Split against TLA and Golden Guardians Academy.