FlyQuest beat TSM to end the Sona-Taric combo’s LCS undefeated streak

Rejoice, LCS fans—evil has been defeated. For the first time since the Spring Split, the Sona-Taric composition was defeated today by FlyQuest.



Following a rough 0-2 week to start the 2019 LCS Summer Split, FlyQuest kicked off their second week strong by beating TSM’s Sona-Taric composition in a 25-minute win.



LoLEsports Stats on Twitter With that loss from @TSM, the Sona/Taric pairing is no longer undefeated in the #LCS.

Despite wreaking havoc in the LCS whenever it’s picked, the Sona-Taric combo’s main weakness—abused by other regions—is its subpar laning phase. FlyQuest made sure to focus on this weakness by drafting an incredibly aggressive bot lane in Caitlyn and Lux.



FlyQuest’s jungler Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen’s Elise camped the bot lane for most of the early game, and his team gained enough of a lead to take out TSM before their Sona-Taric composition had enough time to come online. It also helped that FlyQuest support Juan “JayJ” Guibert constantly stopped TSM’s speedy team with Lux’s Light Binding root.



FlyQuest beat Sona Taric Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by smashhgg

TSM were unable to find a proper five-vs-five teamfight where they could unleash all of their ultimates. Instead, TSM were constantly making disjointed engages, where either a crucial ultimate was wasted or a player was missing. Whatever the reason was for TSM’s poor engage, FlyQuest didn’t waste the opportunity.



Despite FlyQuest’s win today, Sona-Taric doesn’t seem like it’ll be getting any less play moving forward, at least in the LCS. But if more teams are able to take advantage of the combo’s early game weakness, we may see Sona-Taric take a much less prominent position in the LCS as it has in the other major regions.

FlyQuest will try to find their second win of the Summer Split tomorow when they take on OpTic Gaming at 6pm CT.