FlyQuest star Prince separates from Doublelift, FBI, and others in quest for modern LCS record

Bow down to the royalty that has graced the North American League of Legends scene.

FlyQuest’s phenom marksman Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan has been arguably the best player in the LCS through the first half of the 2023 Spring Split, leading his team to the top of the regular season standings. The talented superstar has taken over the bottom lane, crushing the competition with his superior mechanical skills and fearless aggression.

The 22-year-old currently has 72 kills over 10 games with 40 assists and only eight deaths, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. With an average of over seven kills per game, he is on pace to hit just over 129 kills for the full season, which would be the most regular season kills since 2017 when the LCS had best-of-threes.

The current record-holder for the modern era of the LCS is former Evil Geniuses AD carry Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki, who had 111 kills over 27 games during the 2021 Summer Split. He eventually helped the organization win the LCS championship in the following year, while quickly becoming the new face of the league.

Many people wanted to see Danny and Prince face off in 2023, but the 19-year-old opted to take an extended break from professional play to focus on his mental health. Prince has, however, collided with star players like Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, Victor “FBI” Huang, and Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol and has taken them all down with relative ease.

It also helps that FlyQuest play through the bottom lane while giving Prince a league-leading 30 percent of the team’s total gold, providing him enough resources to become a late-game menace that has dominated with 47.1 percent of his team’s total kills, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

You can catch FlyQuest in action when the team faces off against Dignitas today at 4pm CT.