First Project L reactions suggest it’s a dynamic fighter built for LoL fans and beyond

Project L, Riot Games’ upcoming fighter game based on League of Legends, has gained traction after players were able to get their hands on a demo at Riot’s headquarters over the past fortnight, with some claiming it might just be the game that brings League fans into the fighting game fold.

Recently, some big names in the FGC got to playtest Project L, and while it was stressed they were playing a very early version of the game, reactions have been unanimous—it is believed Project L will be a solid fighting game with beloved characters from the Runeterra universe.

Nine-time EVO champion and FGC veteran Justin Wong was one of the people who got a chance to try Project L, and he posted an in-depth video on his YouTube channel on July 26 featuring a lot of gameplay clips with Darius, Echo, and Ahri.

After playing the game, he labeled it as “sick” as it features very similar mechanics to most fighting games, and the characters’ abilities are a good mix of what we know from League but adapted for a competitive fighting game. He believes Darius is the easiest character to play and great for beginners. If you’re new to fighting games, Darius might be your go-to pick upon launch.

John “Jmcrofts” Crofts, another popular fighting game streamer, also had the opportunity to head to test out Project L. From his in-depth video posted on July 26 he finds the two-versus-two aspect of the game to be “mind-blowing” and “one of the biggest selling points of the game.” The feature allows players to queue up as a duo and tag each other in, or play solo and control both characters.

Project L was also tagged as “mechanically dense” and left Maximilian Dood feeling a “giddy, sort of school-girl glee” at a specific fuse—freestyle with a double handshake tag, which reminded him of a “SoulStone crossed with Marvel vs. Capcom One situation.”

One of the downsides is that Project L is mechanically intense and may take a bit to get your head around for those new to the genre. But the rewards for pulling off specific mechanics, like high parry, are worth it to get your meter back.

Overall, Fighter L appears to have a lot of potential, so it should be an exciting addition to the Runeterra universe upon release. Players will need to be patient, though. A Project L demo will be available at Evo 2023 in August but the official release of the game is unknown at this time.

