What is the Fuse system in Project L?

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Riot Games’ upcoming fighting game, Project L. Not only are players getting to experience League of Legends champions in a completely different light, but there are also many new gameplay aspects to discover as the company delves into a new genre.

The game will, for example, feature a new Fuse system that will help you and your fighting partner find devastating combinations to try out on your unsuspecting foes as you tag in and out of the game. This system will help create new fluid and rewarding playstyles for players who are trying to spice up how they approach each match, giving variety to an already exciting game.

Project L’s Fuse system, explained

Play solo or tag in a friend, the choice is yours.



Executive producer @ProtomCannon and game director @Unconkable showcase the duo play system and talk about the evolution of Project L.



Learn More: https://t.co/YRgI1vxg9n pic.twitter.com/OrgJACrGR3 — Riot Games (@riotgames) July 26, 2023

Before the game starts, players will have a chance to set their Fuse system for their respective team, whether they are playing as a duo or as a solo player that is controlling both champions. The option will appear once champions are locked, and the Fuse system that is chosen can be seen by all players in the lobby.

The two Fuse systems that were revealed in the teaser trailer were 2x Assists and Double Down. 2x Assists, for example, will allow teams to throw out two assists in a row, instead of just one. This way, players can create destructive combinations and unreal juggles that can burn down an enemy’s health bar in seconds—but only when timed correctly.

Related: Riot showcases Project L’s 2-vs-2 game mode—and it’ll be playable at Evo 2023

Double Down allows players to combine their ultimate ability with their partner’s, giving them a way to finish off a fight in style with a ton of damage. This Fuse can be a great way to also turn the tides of battle by evening out damage with a quick counterattack, especially if one team is snowballing their way to victory.

Teamplay has been a focus for the developer team since Project L’s inception, and the Fuse system will help with player skill expression and give duos a better way of combining and working together for the best results.

About the author