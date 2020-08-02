Fan makes One-Punch Man intro using League of Legends animation

League of Legends gamers might need to watch their backs. One-Punch Man has infiltrated the League universe.

Madhouse’s action/comedy manga series released in 2015 follows a self-proclaimed “super hero for fun” who happens to be too strong for his own good, and one fan of the manga decided to turn the show’s season one intro into a League video.

Taking the “Knockout” skin for champion Lee Sin, the amateur animation project mirrors everything from the original One-Punch Man season one intro using League scenes, mobs and champions.

While Saitama, One-Punch Man’s birth name, likely isn’t coming to LoL, if he did, this is the type of introduction video that he would have.

Knocking out enemy after enemy with a single blow, it wouldn’t be much of a fair match. If Riot Games decided to add One-Punch Man, they would have some serious champion balancing issues.

Saitama’s hilariously powerful capabilities, combined with his apathetic, derpy appearance would surely convert a massive number of players to maining the master of the punch.

The YouTube video, made by the channel Abstinencio, includes the original manga intro in the upper right corner of the screen, and it’s impeccably spot on.

Ultimately, it’s probably for the best that we won’t be seeing One-Punch Man in League though. If people had access to his power, they’d probably win so much that they would get bored and stop playing.

