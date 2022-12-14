Fan-made Cyberpunk Neeko skin will have you wishing this League skin was real

League of Legends has a large catalog of skin—but there’s always room for more.

A fan called GRSKVK on League’s subreddit added another skin to the Cyberpop collection after creating a concept for a Cyberpunk-inspired Neeko.

The artist must’ve put a lot of work into it since it includes in-game mockups and VFX for the amazing skin. In this version, the champion would be in a “cyberpop suited universe where she’s a cyborg,” they explained on Reddit.

Image via u/GRSKVK on Reddit

The skin is rich in yellow, purple, and blue colors. Overall, the skin has sharp, visible edges around the champion’s jacket and tail, which gives that Cyberpunk vibe where characters often have visible custom-made changes to their skin and outfits.

Image via u/GRSKVK on Reddit

The artist also attached an image of Neeko using her abilities, which mostly features yellow and blue colors. When Neeko uses her ultimate, it displays a smiling face that beams with that Cyberpunk style.

Image via u/GRSKVK on Reddit

The maker also attached a picture of Neeko’s concept art. The champion has a concept of a frog on her T-shirt, while her body is covered in cloud-like tattoos in different colors. They added that parts of her body like her tattoos would “glow up when she gets empowered.” She also has a signature “Neeko” on the left forearm of her jacket.

With so many skins being brought to League over the years, this one deserves applause for its incredible detail.