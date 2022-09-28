Faker works his magic to steal Baron under enemy team’s noses in League’s Champions Queue

T1 players have been giving their all in the North American Champions Queue. Keria and Zeus have already climbed to the top 15 ranks on the leaderboard. Even Faker has been grinding to attain peak form before the 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicks off on Sept. 29.

When any team has the lead in a League match, they should never relax until the game is won. This holds true, especially when you are against a god-tier player like Faker on the enemy team.

In a Champions Queue match yesterday, Faker had to face Vital, Yukino, APA, and his fellow teammates Gumayusi and Asper. The match became dire with his team having a deficit within 20 minutes, being five kills and 5,000 gold behind the enemy.

While Vital, Yukino, and APA forced the Baron in hopes of ending the game early, they clearly underestimated Faker’s magic. His Ahri was able to steal the Baron right under the enemy team’s noses by getting Smite from the Unsealed Spellbook keystone.

It proved to be a game-changer play because it secured an objective bounty for Faker’s team, allowing them to make a comeback in the match.

In his long League career, Faker has pulled off a lot of Baron steals. We even saw him steal one during the 2022 LCK Summer Split on his Lissandra pick against Gen.G.

There is still more than a week left before the Group stage of Worlds begins. Until then, fans will hope to see Faker continue to produce such impressive plays and climb further up the NA Champions Queue leaderboard.