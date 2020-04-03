Faker has officially played more LCK games than any other League player

Faker played in his 545th game in the LCK today when T1 faced off against Griffin. This means that he’s now become the League of Legends player with the most games played in the LCK.

Faker surpassed the record of former pro jungler Score, who announced his retirement earlier this year after leaving KT Rolster. The 27-year-old veteran started competing in the league during its first season in 2012 when it was called Champions 2012.

Faker, on the other hand, stepped onto the LCK stage for the first time in 2013 representing the same team he did today, SK Telecom T1. This was also the same year he grabbed his first world title.

This is just one of the multiple records held by the most famous League player in the world. Faker is also the most decorated player in the game’s history with three world championships, eight LCK titles, and two Mid-Season Invitational wins. He was the first player to reach 1,000 kills in the LCK in 2016 and then became the first to surpass 2,000 kills one month ago.

Faker’s career is far from over, though, and he has plenty of time to set even more records in the coming years. T1 stand at the top of their region this season, tied with Gen.G for first place in the 2020 LCK Spring Split with a 12-2 record. They’ve already secured their spot in the LCK playoffs, but they’ll face Damwon Gaming on Sunday, April 5.