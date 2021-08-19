Faker hits new milestone of 3,500 assists in the LCK

Faker has reached yet another milestone in his lengthy League of Legends career, picking up his 3,500th assist today in a match against Liiv SANDBOX in the first round of playoffs.

Even though his team didn’t have the best performance throughout the regular season, finishing fourth below DWG KIA, Gen.G, and Nongshim RedForce, Faker continued to have strong showings in most games.

THE ONE AND ONLY, FAKER | 2013.04.06~



'Faker' 이상혁 선수가 LCK 3500 어시스트를 달성했습니다. 유일무이한 그의 행보는 계속 됩니다.



'Faker' reached LCK 3500 assists today. Please congratulate and show your support as he continues his journey.



According to an infographic posted by LCK earlier today, Faker is ranked third in all-time assists at 3,501, below Gorilla and Score, two formidable players who’ve retired from professional League. Unlike Faker who usually picks up kills in the mid lane, those players picked up more assists inherently due to their roles as support and jungler. With no retirement in sight for Faker, he should be able to catch up to those two in the upcoming LCK splits.

Throughout the split, Faker showed improvement compared to his Spring Split, with outstanding performances on varying champions such as Ryze, Twisted Fate, and Azir. He constantly forces opponents to adjust their picks to avoid getting dominated by the Unkillable Demon King.

You can catch Faker and his team in the race for playoffs in their next match against Gen.G on Sunday, Aug. 22. While Gen.G finished higher during the regular split, T1 are favored going into this match due to their recent form, and will look to secure the victory to advance to the 2021 LCK Summer Split finals.

