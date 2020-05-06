Faker Flashes to kill a cannon minion—and misses

Even the greatest League of Legends player of all time is capable of making a mistake.

Cannon minions are a commodity in League, earning players 69 gold and good experience. And T1 mid laner Faker proved how far he’d go to kill one, showcasing the hilarious interaction on today’s Twitch broadcast.

As the pro player rotated to a dwindling wave in the top lane, he noticed a cannon minion on its last legs. Using Rumble’s Scrap Shield (W) to speed himself up, Faker closed in on the coveted minion. But with it on the verge of dying, Faker only had one choice—Flash for it.

The pro player used his summoner spell to close the gap and shot Rumble’s Electro Harpoon (E) at the cannon minion. Unfortunately for the Unkillable Demon King, the minion died and his harpoon hit nothing.

It wasn’t all bad news for Faker, however. His team was already handily winning, up 37 to 13 at the time. With a victory likely in the books, Faker’s Flash wasn’t as important.

Faker even took his ally Bard’s Magical Journey (E) into the enemy fountain, disregarding their Nexus and his life.

