Faker brings LoL to Palworld, becomes Ryze with T1 teammates

A crossover for the ages.
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Feb 10, 2024 10:11 pm
Faker (left) on stage at Worlds, and a Pal (right) standing on grass.
Photo by Riot Games. Image via Pocketpair

Even the great Faker needs a little time off from League of Legends every now and then. This week, the superstar mid-laner decided to try his hand at the latest craze consuming the gaming world, Palworld—and he wasn’t going it alone.

After a little bit of League to start his Feb. 9 stream, Faker switched over to Palworld alongside T1 teammates Gumayusi, Keria, and Zeus for a bit of fun and shenanigans, but what was meant to be a short dip into the world of “Pokémon with guns” turned into over two hours of gameplay in front of thousands of viewers. Faker dedicated a good 20 minutes to the character creator, making a one-for-one recreation of one of his favorite League champs Ryze, and in all honesty, he wasn’t far off.

Ryze wakes up on a beach in Palworld as LoL superstar Faker laughs.
The Rune Mages awakens… hey, this isn’t Summoner’s Rift! Screenshot via T1 Faker on Afreeca.TV

Faker started out doing what I think we all did when we entered Palworld for the first time: awoke on the beach then started punching the local Pals around. He quickly met up with Zeus—who made a perfect copy of the Greek god Zeus as his character, as per Ashley Kang on X (formerly Twitter)— before linking up with Gumayusi and Keria, who had already begun playing the game and established a base.

As expected, Faker took to Palworld quickly, building up a small collection of Pals quickly (starting with Chikipi, of course) before he and the T1 crew continued to discover the land around them and hunted down a few Alpha Pals to close out the stream. “This game is fun, they made the game really well,” Faker said.

Faker is known for streaming a variety of titles outside of just League and it makes sense that a pro player would want a little variety instead of spending their entire gaming lives on the Rift. Judging by the fun that was had by Faker, the T1 team, and the many fans who watched live, it probably won’t be the last time we see Palworld on Faker’s stream.

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com