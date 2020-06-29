Ezreal, Varus, Wukong, and Volibear to receive nerfs in League’s Patch 10.14

If you’ve gotten tired of seeing Wukong and Volibear dominate the top lane over these past few weeks, then you’ll be happy to hear that both champions will be getting some nerfs in League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 10.14.

Riot lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter released the latest changelist for the next patch, which should be hitting live servers on Wednesday, July 8. It included a plethora of champions that will be getting hit with the nerfhammer, including two AD carries in Varus and Ezreal.

10.14 Patch Preview here. Some changelists are in but I'll have the full list from the team tomorrow.



Worth noting – ghost and predator are here as followups from our last round of changes which ended up slightly nerfing them. pic.twitter.com/qippIuVBCO — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 29, 2020

In the top lane, Wukong has quickly risen up the ranks as one of the strongest champions in the role. The Monkey King currently has a 51.94 percent win rate, which is good enough for third-highest in the top lane, with the seventh-highest play rate of any top lane champion.

Volibear, on the other hand, has hit similar peaks over this past patch in the jungle—the Thunder’s Roar has hit a whopping 54.36 percent win rate, with a 5.9 percent play rate. His top numbers are also doing really well, with the demigod hitting a 50.33 percent win rate and the second-highest play rate of any top lane champion.

On the opposite side of the Summoner’s Rift, Ezreal is getting some nerfs after his play rate rose to 17.09 percent with a 50.47 percent win rate. He is also one of the most commonly banned ADC’s with a 3.09 percent ban rate—he is only beaten in this category by bottom lane Yasuo.

Varus is also getting some nerfs due to his impact on the pro scene, even though his win rate in solo queue is sitting at around 48.60 percent. He is flexible enough to build lethality or attack speed, and can plenty of utility to bring to a big teamfight with his ultimate ability. He currently has a 100 percent pick-ban rate in the LCS, a 100 percent pick-ban in the LCK, and a 97.1 percent pick-ban rate in the LEC.