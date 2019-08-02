Excel Esports upset Splyce behind a great Irelia performance from Mickey

Excel Esports used a strong team effort today to take down Splyce in a dominant 32-minute match, keeping their playoff hopes alive for the 2019 LEC Summer Split.

Excel played to their win conditions perfectly, while also staying patient and calculated throughout the game. Aside from a few missteps from support Patryk “Mystiques” Piórkowski, the team executed their gameplan to perfection.

lolesports on Twitter XLWIN! @EXCEL pick up a clean win against @Splyce, go on a 3-game winning streak and hold onto the belt! #LEC

Son “Mickey” Young-min had a great game on Irelia, collecting seven kills and seven assists while guiding his team to victory along with some help from jungler Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, who also had 13 assists by the end of the match.

Mickey/Mystiques outplay! Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Meanwhile, Splyce had a hard time finding any footholds in the early stages of the game. Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir didn’t have too much of an impact on his side lanes and his team failed to punish Excel whenever they stepped too far forward and made mistakes. As a result, Excel snowballed too hard for them to catch up.

With this loss, Splyce still sit in third place in the LEC for now. They do have another match against a bottom-five team (Rogue) tomorrow, so they’ll need to win that match pretty decisively in order to keep their status as a top squad secure.

Excel, on the other hand, have even tougher matches in the upcoming weeks. They still need to face off against Fnatic, G2 Esports, and Origin, who are three of the best teams in Europe. Excel will need to play some of the best League of Legends of their lives if they want to keep any hopes of making it to playoffs this summer.