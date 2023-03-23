Excel is making another change before the final week of the 2023 LEC Spring Split

There might be only one more week left in the 2023 LEC Spring Split, but Excel Esports is already making some changes to its League of Legends team with the departure of another member of its coaching staff.

Assistant coach Sng “Nelson” Yi Wei will be parting ways with Excel, marking the end of a year-long tenure with the organization that began back in January 2022. This move comes after a rocky start to the current Spring Split, which saw Excel drop to a 2-4 record over the last two weeks of the regular season.

Today we part ways with our LEC Assistant Coach @nelson_sng on mutual terms.



Wishing you all the best for the future 🫡 pic.twitter.com/l2GEiTpRsp — EXCEL (@EXCEL) March 23, 2023

This also comes after a horrendous performance through the 2023 Winter Split, where the team finished in last place by only winning a single game. Although there is a chance that this roster sneaks into the group stage in the Spring Split, Excel management seems to be searching for greater heights for a roster that has failed to even approach its preseason expectations.

The team will also be adjusting to a new teammate in the mid lane after current starting mid laner Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié decided to temporarily step away from the starting lineup to focus on his mental health. Excel’s remaining members will have to not only adjust to a new mid laner but will also need to step up their efforts with the lack of an assistant coach to guide them.

For the final week of the regular season, Excel’s group stage hopes are in the balance against KOI, Astralis, and Team BDS. Each team has shown a relatively high level of consistency on Summoner’s Rift, which could prove disastrous for a squad that has lacked consistency in and out of game.

One of the biggest issues for Excel has been their gameplay in the opening moments of their matches, accentuated by a league-worst -2,353 average gold difference at 15 minutes, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. They’ll need to fix their early-game problems rather quickly if they want a shot at the next stage of the tournament.