Excel Esports names Special starting LEC mid laner

Former BT Excel mid laner Jordan “Special” Scheffe has been promoted to the starting roster of Excel Esports for the 2020 LEC Summer Split, the organization announced earlier today.

On April 11, Excel Esports released mid laner Mickey and top laner Expect from the League of Legends team following a disappointing ninth-place finish in the Spring Split. Today, the first change was revealed with Special taking over for Mickey in the mid lane.

Welcome @SpecialLoL_ as our new #LEC midlaner!



Joran has been promoted to our LEC roster and joins the rest of the team ahead of the 2020 Summer Split.#ThriveTogether #XLWIN pic.twitter.com/uBLA7H1CwU — Excel Esports (@EXCEL) May 12, 2020

The mid laner earned his spot on the roster after an exceptional performance at the Academy level with BT Excel during the UKLC Spring Split. The team was a force to be reckoned with, finishing undefeated in the regular season at 14-0. They lost to Fnatic Rising in the finals, however.

The 22-year-old mid laner, known for his Lissandra, continued to perform for the team. But at the European Masters Spring 2020, which concluded on May 10, BT Excel finished in the top eight alongside mousesports, Fnatic Rising, and GamersOrigin. LDLC OL took home the grand prize of $43,372 after defeating K1CK eSports Club in the final.

If Excel decides to follow suit with the top lane, Rosendo “Send0o” Fuentes Bóveda could be promoted to the starting lineup from BT Excel. But last month, ESPN’s Jacob Wolf reported that Unicorns Of Love Sexy Edition top laner Felix “Kryze” Hellström could be Expect’s replacement.

Excel Esports are set to compete in the 2020 LEC Summer Split, which begins next month, to earn their shot at Worlds 2020.