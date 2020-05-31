Evil Geniuses parts ways with Brandini ahead of 2020 Summer Split

The 22-year-old will have to find another place to call home.

After a short stint with Evil Geniuses’ Academy team, veteran top laner Brandon “Brandini” Chen has parted ways with the organization and will be hunting for a new team for the upcoming summer.

Brandini was added to the team’s Academy lineup at the start of the new year, alongside several other known players like Matthew “Deftly” Chen, Matthew “Matt” Elento, and former 100 Thieves jungler Andy “AnDa” Hoang.

While the opportunity and experience was short to end this way, I'm still happy with having the chance to play for this team. There are no words to express how grateful I am to have been with the players I worked with in Academy. This team showed me that Criticism isn't Toxicity. https://t.co/EVavj9nhuj — Brandon (@Brandini) May 31, 2020

EG Academy finished in third during the regular season with an 11-7 record, but came short during the playoffs against Cloud9. It was relatively disappointing, but the Spring Split was taken over by the C9’s pure firepower and great synergy.

If Brandini is able to find a team, he will have joined his 10th organization in his career. The 22-year-old has a pretty expansive resume, with teams like TSM, Echo Fox, 100 Thieves, Phoenix1, and Apex Gaming.

It is likely that he will join an Academy squad next season, since he hasn’t been a starter for an LCS team during the past four years he’s been active.

The 2020 LCS Summer Split begins on June 12.