Evil Geniuses end FlyQuest’s win streak in week 7 of 2021 LCS Summer Split

The middle of the standings have been some of the most volatile positions in all of LCS history during this Summer Split. Roster changes have completely shaken up the underperforming teams and reinvigorated their synergy, and one team to do so is Evil Geniuses.

In a display of sheer dominance and dedication to victory, EG defeat the new FlyQuest roster of Academy stars and regain their confidence following their defeat to Golden Guardians yesterday. Both of these teams have shown new aggressive sides that they have not yet shown in the LCS following their roster changes, though only one could walk away with the victory.

Post Game Breakdown for the last game of the day @EvilGeniuses taking down @FlyQuest's undefeated new roster. #LCS pic.twitter.com/RV9dCdQHPk — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) July 18, 2021

Jizuke, Svenskeren, and Danny took complete control of Summoner’s Rift despite FLY’s insistence of diving their towers and maintaining lane control. An early dive onto Danny and IgNar set them back, though when FLY attempted to do the same thing once more, the EG bot duo took advantage of FLY’s misplays and came out on top.

Following a four-game win streak that has had the world talking, FLY’s new roster received their first loss, though they did not hand the game over easily. Nxi was a major selling point for FLY in this game, taking complete control of the bottom half of the map during the early and mid game. However Svenskeren’s response made it difficult for the new LCS jungler to allow his team to capitalize, therefore being forced to hand over numerous objectives.

Unfortunately for Kumo, his chance to continue outperforming other top laners in the LCS was cut short. Relegated to Ornn duty, Kumo was little more than a small obstacle that both Impact and Svenskeren made sure was not a problem. Though his initiation proved vital for FLY at points, Kumo could not compensate for the entirety of his team’s fragility.

With massive engage accompanied by the sheer burst damage of Ryze and Kai’Sa, EG take hold of a 23-15 record, now tying for third place with both Cloud9 and Team Liquid. They’ll play once more tomorrow against Dignitas to round out week 7, and look to continue showing that the Summer Split’s roster changes truly have changed the landscape of the LCS.