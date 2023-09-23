Everyone in high Elo bans this LoL champion—but only in the West

As we get ever closer to Worlds. high Elo players in League players have a good grasp on the meta. There is, however, one champion that is standing out from the rest. Not only does she boast the highest ban rates out of all the champions in North American and European Challenger Elo, but the numbers are shockingly high, too.

Bel’Veth is recording 67.1 percent in NA Challenger solo queue, according to stat site U.gg. The champion also has a 65 percent win rate across the 72 games. EUW did even better, boasting an incredible 83.2 percent ban rate and 57 percent win rate across 250 games. Even though the game samples are low in both regions, the stats are still quite indicative of Bel’Veth’s power in the meta.

While Bel’Veth is the most feared pick in the Western solo queue, Korea doesn’t seem to have many issues with her. According to U.gg, her ban rate is only at 4.8 percent, the 17th-highest among junglers. In comparison, the most banned champion in Korea is Nidalee, sitting at 47 percent.

There are two reasons why Bel’Veth is so strong at the moment. The first lies in her carry potential: she’s one of the few champions who can single-handedly win games in the jungle meta. There are a few other picks out there, such as Nidalee or the newly-released Briar, but none of them come close to Bel’Veth DPS.

The other reason is that Bel’Veth fares well against most champions in the meta. Her kit is specifically designed to counter engaging champions, as she can reduce most of the incoming damage and turn the fight around with her auto attacks and abilities. Additionally, the champion has the reset mechanic, which can make her invulnerable in the middle of the fights and allow her to transform and gain more powerful abilities for the remainder of the skirmish.

With Worlds approaching soon, Bel’Veth might become a pick worth watching out for, especially for teams willing to play through their own junglers. G2’s jungler Yike played it at MSI earlier this season, and Elyoya picked her against Fnatic in the LEC Season Finals. Even though she might not be a game-changer, Bel’Veth might be the X-factor for the Western regions.

About the author