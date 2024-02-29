Every LoL Mythic shop skin lineup from March to June 2024

Ever since Riot Games introduced the Mythic shop in League of Legends, players have been hard at work trying to grind through their solo queue games to pick up some of the most exclusive cosmetics in the game.

From special Prestige edition cosmetics to rare and unique Mythic skins, this shop only contains the best goodies for your efforts on Summoner’s Rift, Howling Abyss, and beyond. Whether you’ve ripped through multiple chests or opened up countless event orbs, you’re sure to stumble upon some Mythic Essence.

There is, however, a specific rotation you’ll need to follow so you aren’t wasting your precious Mythic Essence on a skin you aren’t completely sold on. League’s Mythic shop changes every two patches, so check out the full rotation for the next four months so you can save up your essence for the right cosmetic.

LoL’s full Mythic shop skin rotation: March to June 2024

Over the next four months, the Mythic shop will rotate on four separate patch days, starting with Patch 14.6 on Wednesday, March 20. Afterward, you’ll need to wait almost a whole month for the next set of skins, especially if you aren’t interested in any of the cosmetics provided for that cycle.

For example, I’m personally excited about the Prestige Bewitching Miss Fortune skin, but that means I’ll need to wait until Wednesday, April 17 when Patch 14.8 finally drops. The Crystalis Indomitus Nautilus skin, though, hasn’t been shown yet since it’s scheduled to be released in August 2024.

Here’s the schedule for the Mythic shop over the next handful of patches.

Patch 14.6 – Wednesday, March 20

Prestige PsyOps Ezreal – 150 ME

Prestige Winterblessed Warwick – 125 ME

Prestige Dragonmancer Volibear – 150 ME

Prestige Space Groove Nami – 150 ME

Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME

Hextech Renekton – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME

Patch 14.8 – Wednesday, April 17

Prestige Porcelain Lissandra – 125 ME

Prestige Bewitching Miss Fortune – 200 ME

Prestige PROJECT: Sylas – 150 ME

Prestige Coven Zyra – 150 ME

Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME

Hextech Renekton – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME

Patch 14.10 – Wednesday, May 15

Prestige Arcade Caitlyn – 200 ME

Prestige Nightbringer Kayn – 150 ME

Prestige Fuzz Fizz – 200 ME

Prestige Ascended Pantheon – 150 ME

Dark Star Cho’Gath – 100 ME

Hextech Renekton – 100 ME

Crystalis Indomitus Kha’Zix – 100 ME

Patch 14.12 – Wednesday, June 12