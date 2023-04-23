EUW LoL server down, plagued by ‘Failed to Receive Platform SIPT’ error

The Western European server for League of Legends appears to be down, but no issues are being reported on Riot Games’ Service Status website. Players who try to log in find themselves stuck on a black screen of the client while a ‘Failed to Receive Platform SIPT’ error popup is shown. The game currently does not give options except for players to close the game.

Generally, the “Failed to Receive Platform SIPT” comes from players being on an older patch than one installed in the live servers. This issue could be related to the latest Clash being added to the client, but no official records of the error are registered on League’s Service Status website for the EUW servers or otherwise, making it difficult for players to pinpoint the exact error that prevents them from entering the game.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Other reports point to an issue related to Ranked Queue, which have already been disabled by Riot. But players are still unable to get into the client while others have been forcibly disconnected from the game as they got into a game of Clash.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Despite the several errors reports not being signaled on the Service Status’ page, it would appear the EUW server is back online, allowing all players to log in and play their Clash games.