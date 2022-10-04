The Spaniard is feeling confident ahead of his team's matchup against EG.

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

MAD Lions jungler Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batall is feeling confident ahead of his matchup against Evil Geniuses at the League of Legends World Championship.

The Spaniard didn’t shy away from his confidence when asked about the North American region. I’m pretty confident in beating NA,” he said in an interview with Inven Global.

Elyoya added that the playstyle in the region hasn’t impressed him and he doesn’t find NA teams much of a threat. “I don’t think they are as strong at all. I don’t think they look strong. So I’m pretty confident in beating them… I haven’t been really impressed by them,” he said.

MAD Lions will face EG in a qualification match to decide which team makes it to the group stage of the event. On Monday, MAD Lions demolished Saigon Buffalo in a best-of-five series, clinching themselves a spot in the series against EG.

The feeling regarding their opponents is mutual for EG. The NA side’s top laner, Impact, said MAD Lions aren’t looking strong either and that he’d rather face them than Saigon Buffalo. He added that he’d love to “prove those doubters wrong.”

MAD Lions will face Evil Geniuses for one of the last spots in the Worlds 2022 group stage today at 1pm CT.