EG benchwarmer becomes first foreign player to reach Challenger in Korea

Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk has become the first foreign player to hit Challenger on Korea’s ranked ladder out of all the players who traveled to the country to participate in this year’s Mid-Season Invitational, according to trackingthepros.com.

The 20-year-old is a substitute AD carry for 2022 LCS Spring champions Evil Geniuses. Kaori reached the Challenger rank in fewer than 200 games, making the achievement even more impressive. At the time of writing, he has recorded 186 matches played and 111 wins, favoring champions including Ezreal, Samira, Senna, and Xayah.

As a substitute, the player almost certainly has more time to grind solo queue than his teammates who are likely prioritizing scrims. But that being said, EG starters Danny and Inspired have reached the Grandmaster rank, which is impressive in itself.

MSI 2022 begins tomorrow at 3am CT. In the first match, the home crowd favorites, T1, will take on Saigon Buffalo. Evil Geniuses will play one game later that day against G2.