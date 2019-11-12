Early Senna data shows her support and ADC win rates are almost the same

Riot Games’ senior champion designer August Browning has revealed some early data for Senna, the newest champion to join the League of Legends roster. The Redeemer can be played as an AD carry or support, and according to Riot August, her win rate is the same in both positions.

Right now, statistics for Senna will probably be skewed a bit since she’s only been out for two days. Her win rate as a support champion is set at 46 percent, which does look a bit low. This might, however, be a byproduct of people trying to figure out her kit to see what could work in both ADC and support builds.

August on Twitter Early Senna data (could change w/time): Support and Bot Senna have the exact same winrate in plat+ games. Aery is a good rune for both positions. -Good early buys- Support: Duskblade, Athene’s, Youmuu’s, and Ardent Bot: IE, Duskblade, ER, Youmuu’s, and (surprisingly) Muramana

August also said that Summon Aery has been the best rune to use for both positions. For support players, the best items so far for Senna have been Duskblade of Draktharr, Athene’s Unholy Grail, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, and Ardent Censer. ADCs will want to pick up Infinity Edge, Duskblade, Essence Reaver, Youmuu’s, and Muramana.

In fact, August said that enchanter items are really strong on Senna. She needs items that provide mana regeneration, healing amplification, and cooldown reduction. She’ll still need a damage item in her build, but her passive makes sure that her attacks are less item reliant.

These numbers will probably fluctuate and change over the course of this patch while people slowly find out the proper ways to build and play Senna. As of right now, we’re still in the experimental stage of Senna’s life on Summoner’s Rift.