Early season jitters hit Fnatic in opening day match of 2023 LEC Spring Split

Ever since the end of the 2023 Winter Split, Fnatic’s League of Legends team has been under the microscope of fans and analysts alike. The organization has been struggling to find success on the Summoner’s Rift this year, and after the first day of the new season, things are still looking a little rough around the edges.

In the first game of the 2023 LEC Spring Split, Fnatic faced off against Excel Esports as both teams aimed to kick off their new split on the right foot following their lackluster winter. Thanks to a standout performance from veteran top laner Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu, Excel stood tall against their opponents.

Not the start we wanted, but only the beginning of the weekend. GG's @EXCEL 🤝



Let's bring a better game tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DkfQERhN2o — FNATIC (@FNATIC) March 11, 2023

The 28-year-old star had five kills, three assists, and zero deaths on the way to victory, while Fnatic’s rookie top laner Óscar “Oscarinin” Jiménez was picked on from the first minute onward, collecting four deaths throughout the game without a single kill or assist. In fact, the entire team still seemed to have communication issues, shown by their lack of coordination in various teamfights.

Cool. Calm. Collected.



The missed ults also help pic.twitter.com/wsH3X19Xbl — EXCEL (@EXCEL) March 11, 2023

Whether it was Rekkles diving into the enemy team, Oscarinin failing to find a meaningful engage, or Razork jumping forward without any help, Fnatic still has plenty of work to do if they wish to make it to the playoffs this coming season. Luckily for them, they have a good amount of time to find their strides, especially because they are a new squad with two rookies that have to adjust to a new playstyle and league.

Excel, on the other hand, have taken the first step towards a better run through the split. Last time around, they finished in 10th place behind Fnatic, but with enough time and practice, they could push into the group stage picture for the first time this year.

Catch Excel and Fnatic in action when they take the stage again tomorrow at 11am CT.