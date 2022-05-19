DWG KIA looking to sign a new League of Legends coach ahead of next split

DWG KIA, one of the best teams in the LCK, wants to expand its League of Legends staff with the addition of a new coach.

The South Korean organization said today that it is seeking a talented League coach that will be with the team for a long time, according to a machine translation. Those interested in applying for the job must enter in contact with DWG KIA via email.

DWG KIA에서 리그오브레전드 코치를 모집합니다. 자세한 신청 방법은 게시물 이미지를 확인해 주세요.



DWG KIA와 오랫동안 함께하실 능력 있는 코치님들의 많은 지원 부탁드립니다.



지원 메일 주소

[email protected] pic.twitter.com/2Uw77ZGAUe — DWG KIA (@DWGKIA) May 19, 2022

The announcement comes after Heo “ShowMaker” Su and company finished third in the 2022 LCK Spring Split following a nail-biting 3-2 loss to Gen.G, who went on to face T1 in the grand finals. Faker and his teammates pulled off the perfect split, having finished the regular season with an 18-0 record, and had no trouble beating Gen.G to qualify for the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.

DWG KIA currently has a vast staff taking care of its League team. The organization has an athletic director in the form of Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun and a head coach in Yang “Daeny” Dae-in. Daeny is assisted by coaches Lee “Zefa” Jae-min and Park “Bubbling” Jun-hyeong. It’s unclear whether DWG KIA is interested in replacing one of these pieces or if it just wants to expand the staff.

Should DWG KIA find the new League coach it is looking for, it would be the organization’s second roster change following the 2022 LCK Spring Split. The South Koreans brought back top laner Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon, who had been on the sidelines since he parted ways with FunPlus Phoenix in November 2021.