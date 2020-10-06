DRX outlast FlyQuest, take control of 2nd place in Group D at Worlds 2020

In a battle for control over 2nd-place in Group D, DRX toppled over FlyQuest on day 4 of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

With FlyQuest and DRX each sitting at 1-1 coming into the day, this contest felt like a truly do-or-die matchup for both teams involved. Whoever won this game would make things a lot easier for themselves moving into week two of the group stage.

Furthermore, DRX had been handed its first loss of the tournament yesterday and was in need of a bounceback win. FlyQuest, on the other hand, won its first game over Unicorns of Love yesterday and could have very much used another to keep the team’s momentum rolling.

DRX wins the fight and starts to expand their advantage. #Worlds2020 pic.twitter.com/GtgaaJOnQM — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) October 6, 2020

And throughout the early portion of the game, it genuinely looked like FlyQuest had a chance at taking the win outright. But after two convincing teamfights — one of which ended in a 5-for-0 ace for DRX — the LCK’s 2nd seed was able to ultimately withstand FLY’s attempt at an upset. Even with FlyQuest obtaining the first three dragons of the contest, DRX mounted a gold lead and used it to cripple its opponent at the back-end of the game.

With a particularly strong performance from Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon on Kindred, DRX was able to ride the back of its jungler throughout the entirety of the 30-minute affair. Pyosik outperformed Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen early on, garnering an early lead by way of multiple successful invades into the FlyQuest jungle in order to secure marks for Kindred’s passive. Once the DRX jungler came online around the 20-minute mark, the North American representative had little hope of a turnaround.

Moving forward, though, there is a chance for FlyQuest to turn things around come Sunday, when the members of Group D will all play each other three times over to determine which teams will advance to the Worlds quarterfinals. FLY, currently sitting at 1-2, will have to make adaptations before then if the team is to move on to the knockout phase of the tournament. Meanwhile, DRX can sit pretty in 2nd place for the next five days. Only Top Esports out of the LPL has bested them thus far.