DragonX support Keria says Deft thinks this might be his final chance to win Worlds

DragonX’s fiery new support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok is one of the youngest players in the league, but the 17-year-old already has some huge aspirations for the 2020 season. For one, he plans to help star AD carry Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu win Worlds since the veteran believes it’s his last chance to do so.

Keria revealed some of his biggest reasons for wanting to reach Worlds in an interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang yesterday. The talented teen said that there are only two big inspirations for his push this year, which included a promise to bring Deft to the international tournament.

“The biggest reason is to show myself to the people of the world, [and] to bath in that attention,” Keria said. “The second biggest reason is Deft. Deft believes this is pretty much his final chance for Worlds, so I want to take him [there].”

The 23-year-old ADC has been on multiple starstudded rosters during his career and has won a few LCK championships, MSI, and various other tournaments. The Summoner’s Cup is the only thing that’s eluded his grasp after several disappointing exits from each of his Worlds appearances.

This time around, Deft has a collection of young stars who are ready for glory. Players like star mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon will help in the team’s quest for a championship.

You can watch DragonX in their next match against Afreeca Freecs when the 2020 LCK Spring Split continues on Saturday, Feb. 15.