DragonX overcome Hanwha Life’s bizarre champion picks

Many League of Legends fans have dubbed Hanwha Life as a “Korean G2 Esports” due to the team’s unconventional champion picks. They’ve looked promising in the opening weeks of the LCK and have performed at an exceptionally high level, combining their mechanical prowess with unique compositions.

“We want to be slightly different than G2,” Hanwha support Son “Lehends” Si-woo said in an interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang. “Some days we will look like G2, and other days, we’ll do something different.” And today, up against DragonX, they did do something different.

Hanwha went a step too far with their G2-inspired game plan and drafted possibly one of the most bizarre compositions of the year.

In the first game of the series, Hanwha picked Tryndamere, Lee Sin, Karma, Soraka, and Shen and unsurprisingly lost in under 25 minutes. Soraka might be a meta pick in the top lane, but in the AD carry position, she didn’t live up to expectations.

Hanwha went back to basics in the second game, but it was too late. Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu showed his full potential and took control of the series with Ezreal. He produced a quick and clean nine kills and barely missed a beat. Deft and rookie support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok were the difference makers, shutting down Hanwha and carrying their early game momentum for the win.

If Hanwha want to continue calling themselves “Korean G2,” they’ll have to show it in their results.

DragonX play Afreeca Freecs in their next series of the LCK on Saturday, Feb. 15.